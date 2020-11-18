Ebru TV news anchor Diana Rachel has quit the station saying she is done with being employed.

In a rant on social media, Diana Rachel said she was tired of working in a toxic environment. She mentioned that she was being controlled and treated like a school child that could not even think on her own.

“I’m so done with being employed. I’m so done with being in an environment that is so toxic for me to even breath. I’m so done dealing with humans who feel like they have you, they are just controlling you in every move you make. You can’t even think for yourself; you’re treated like a school child and I’m almost 32 years. it’s time for me to fly and get out of my cocoon and spread my wings and fly, and I’m not gonna do that in employment,” she said.

The sassy screen siren said it was time to try something different. She said she is not done telling life changing stories.

“I Quit!!!

I quit, I quit I quit. Not on life though. I’m done with that chapter of employment. This may be a surprise to a majority because I may have looked like I am probably having my best life , don’t get me wrong , I have loved every bit of what I do, until I got to the point where I was just getting by the day and smiling for the cameras. Like I said in a previous post It can be painful. Transitioning into a new season. Tears shed. Outgrowing people. Shifting. Yet, there’s beauty in newness.

I’m grateful for the more than two years I got to do what I love at Ebru TV . However this is the beginning of my journey and I’m not done creating content or telling stories that touch lives and make a difference….

To newness 🥂🥂🥂To a new chapter🥂🥂🥂 #iquit #newness #newchapter #newjourney #inspiration #gratitude #loveandlight,” she wrote.