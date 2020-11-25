A Boda Boda rider in Achego village in Muhoroni, Kisumu County reportedly committed suicide after creditors confiscated his motorcycle over a Sh40,000 loan.

Phillip Opon, 46, hanged himself inside his house two days after the incident happened, Citizen Digital reports.

According to David Opon, the brother of the deceased, creditors ambushed Opon at Achego area where he was operating and took back the motorcycle for defaulting on a loan.

The deceased is said to have chased away his wife before locking himself in the house and taking his own life.

His body was moved to Ahero Sub-county Hospital mortuary.