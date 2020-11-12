An opinion poll by research firm Infotrak has ranked Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr as the best performing senator in the country.

The survey conducted between November 2019 and January 2020 indicates that the second term Senator scored 66.4 percent.

Kilonzo Jr was followed by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (58.8 percent), Samburu’s Lelegwe Ltumbesi (57.2 percent), Kwale’s Issa Juma (55.4 percent) and Kakamega’s Cleophas Malala (54.8 percent).

The best female senator was Isiolo’s Fatuma Dullo who emerged sixth nationally with a mean score of 54.6 percent.

The top 10 list also included Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot (52.8 percent), Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi) 52.6 percent, Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) 52.4 percent, and Samuel Poghisio (West Pokot) at 52.1 percent.

The poll ranked the senators based on their performance both in the House and in their counties. The average quota sample was 800.

“The question we were asking the respondents is how they would rate the overall performance of their senators on a scale of 1-10, where one meant worst, and 10 the best,” said Infotrak CEO Angela Ambitho.

The worst-performing senator was Tana River’s Wario Golich Juma who scored 36.4 percent.

Other worst-performing Senators included Wajir’s Abdulahi Ibrahim (39.1 percent), Nyandarua’s Mwangi Paul Githiomi (39.8 percent), Trans Nzoia’s Michael Mbito at 39.9 percent, and Kajiado’s Mpayeei Salau (40.1 percent).

The poll also ranked county assembly members (MCAs) with those in Makueni and Embu counties emerging top with an average score of 54.2 percent.

MCAs in Baringo and Vihiga counties tied at position two with an average score of 51.5 percent.

Nyeri MCAs emerged fourth with an average score of 50.5 percent.

In terms of the overall performance of county assemblies, Makueni County Assembly ranked best with 58.5 percent, followed by Kwale (57.4 percent) while West Pokot came third (54.6 percent).