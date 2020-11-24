President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga will launch the BBI signature collection at KICC on Wednesday.

The Building Bridges Initiative secretariat made the announcement Monday evening, said the exercise which had been scheduled for November 19 was postponed due to “late completion and publication of The Constitution Amendment Bill 2020.”

Co-chairs of the BBI secretariat Dennis Waweru and Mohamed Junet said from KICC, the BBI train will move to all the 47 counties.

“We are now ready and the signature collection exercise will be launched on Wednesday,” they said.

“We now call upon all Kenyans of goodwill, those who want to see an end to corruption, ethnic antagonism, marginalisation of sections of society, the empowerment of youth, women and disabled to board the BBI train,” Waweru said.

He assured that COVID-19 Health protocols will be followed during the one week exercise.

“I want to assure Kenyans that the BBI train is still on and we will go on with the journey starting this Wednesday. We need 1 million signatures but we are looking forward to collecting 4 million,” Waweru said, dismissing talk that ‘BBI reggae’ had slowed.