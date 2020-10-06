Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has accused Inspector-General (IG) of Police Hillary Mutyambai of playing politics after the IG issued arrest orders against him and Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

Speaking on Monday, Ndindi told reporters that Mutyambai ordered his arrest because he mentioned powerful State Officers, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho.

The lawmaker denied involvement in the deadly clashes at Kenol, Murang’a county on Sunday.

“In their hearts, they know exactly who planned the violence in Murang’a. They are just playing politics and diversionary tactics by purporting to summon Alice and I. We were hosting the deputy president, how would we have disrupted our own meeting?” Ndindi posed.

He added: “I’d like to specifically tell IG Mutymbai that I know he issued orders for my arrest specifically because I mentioned Matiang’i and Kibicho in my speech, and I know that is where the arrest orders came from.”

Ndindi also denied receiving any official summons from police.

“As you can see, the entrance to my home is not blocked…since morning I have been waiting for them (DCI) to come and pick me and now I’ve seen on social media that we have allegedly been told to go to Nyeri.

“Let me categorically state that no one has reached out to me with any summons and in fact, when I spoke to the Nyeri Regional Commander of police, he told me that he had gone to Murang’a on the assumption that his colleagues there would have better details,” Nyoro said from his residence in Nairobi.

The lawmaker further accused Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege of hosting a meeting where she allegedly planned the chaos.

“As early as Friday we knew that people were meeting at a hotel in Murang’a and honourable Sabina Chege also held a meeting at Thika Greens Hotel. If the establishment would be as kind as to supply CCTV footage we have proof of the meeting. We have very clear information on the deliberations because they contacted some of our people. Luckily, I have SMS proof that I informed the regional commander about all this,” he said.