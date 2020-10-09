Revered journalist Lolani Kalu could not contain his emotions as Kenyans of goodwill continued to dig him out of his hellhole with their monetary donations.

The former ‘Malimwengu’ show presenter went public about his plight a little over a week ago, sparking an overwhelming show of love and support from Kenyans.

24 hours after his public appeal for Sh250,000 to buy a camera and sound equipment for his freelance journalism, the ever-charitable Kenyans raised over Sh200, 000.

This amount rose significantly on Thursday as media personality Jalang’o hosted the former NTV journalist for an interview on his popular YouTube channel, ‘Bonga an Jalas’.

Lolani could not contain his tears as Jalas rallied his viewers to chip in with whatever amount they could.

“Tunapoendelea, mafans wako wengi wanasema jamani Kalu jamani tupatie hata number ya M-pesa tukutumie kitu Mpesa, Wanakupenda hawa” said Jalang’o.

Adding: “Usilie Lolani, machozi yameanza kukutoka…Lolani ni vizuri kulia, ni vizuri kufurahia, siku zote na kushukuru, lakini utanifanya na mimi nilie pia.”

To which Lolani responded: “Ni machozi ya furaha haya… Unajua mashabiki ndio wamenifanya mpaka nikaja Nairobi nikanunua camera.”

As the interview was going on, Kenyans had contributed nearly Sh100K as projected by Jalas.

“Tumefika 83K, kabla hatujamaliza tutakuwa tumefika 100K,” said Jalang’o.

Lolani, who told Jalas he had resorted to begging friends for as low as Sh200 to put food on the table, said he has since bought a camera worth Sh270,000.

Better yet, someone bought the veteran journalist a MacBook pro computer. Jalang’o also offered to buy him a tripod for his camera.

“Nililipa hii camera shillingi 270K, kila nikiiona hivi nalia yani wale mashabiki wangu ambao wanapenda vipindi vyangu walichanga pesa, hii camera si yangu ni ya ma fans wangu…hii sasa tutarecord na mafans wangu…nilitaka camera na computer, hivi tunavyo ongea kuna mtu ameninunulia MacBook Pro 14 inch. Sasa nahii tuitaenda live and pia kurecord wengine pia for free,” said Kalu.

By the time Jalas was concluding the 1-hour interview, Kenyans had raised 128k.

