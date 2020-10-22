Learning has been suspended in two institutions, the Star of the Sea High School and Tononoka Secondary School in Mombasa County, after 15 cases of COVID-19 were reported.

At Star of the Sea High School in Ganjoni, a senior teacher and three of her colleagues returned positive results Tuesday, forcing the school to be shut.

Eleven more COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Tononoka High School. It remains unclear whether students were among those who contracted the virus.

Confirming the cases, Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said the learning institutions will remain closed for two weeks.

“This is to inform you that all school operations have been temporarily suspended with effect from today, Monday, October 19 to allow fumigation. The school normal operations will resume on Monday, November 2,” a notice reads.

This comes after Form Four students had resumed face-to-face learning on October 12 following Education minister George Magoha’s directive on the resumption of phased re-opening.