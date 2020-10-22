There was drama in Kakamega Town on Mashujaa Day after a commercial sex worker stripped her client following a dispute over pay.

The two are said to have met earlier on Tuesday morning before spending the better part of the day partaking in alcohol. They later booked themselves into a lodging facility in Kakamega Town for some horizontal refreshments.

The sex worker said the man refused to pay her Sh300 for her services, despite agreeing on the amount before getting intimate.

She took his clothes and caused a scene in public, with eyewitnesses who knew the man reaching out to his Nairobi-based mother to help her son settle the debt.

The man’s mother said she had already sent her 34-year-old son Sh2,000 as bus-fare from Kakamega to Nairobi.

“I won’t be surprised to learn that he used the money on alcohol and women,” she said on phone before hanging up.

With no resolution in sight, one of the residents offered to settle the Sh300 amount, saving the man from further embarrassment.

The man, however, denied having any carnal knowledge with the woman. “I did not have sexual intercourse with her. She is my good friend. She is a nice lady, whom I have the greatest respect for. Out of that respect, I couldn’t sleep with her,” he said.

He was finally set free after the woman confirmed receiving Sh300 from a well-wisher.