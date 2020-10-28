Singer Kevin Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, has gone public about her past life, confessing that she used to date multiple men for money.

The mother of three attributed her gold-digging ways to growing up poor, saying all she wanted was a good life. Marua disclosed she dated different men who catered for her various material needs.

“My life has not been rosy and I’ve done some things that I’m not proud to say but it was my life, it’s in the past. I used to date guys for money at some point in my life because I lacked the whole of my life to a point where all I wanted was a good life. All I wanted was to live well.

“I dated someone who used to pay my rent, nilikuwa na mtu wa kunifanyia shopping ya nyumba, nilikuwa na mtu wa kuninunulia nguo, nilikuwa na mtu wa kunipeleka out. Let me tell you, in my early 20s, money for me was never a problem,” Marua narrated in a video on her YouTube channel.

Diana further confessed to dating a married man who told her he would not leave his wife for Marua but offered her a house and a car. The illicit affair, however, came with several rules that Diana deemed to be more favorable to the man’s wife.

“At some point, I was even a side chic to a married guy and let me tell you I liked that guy sana and I remember at some point aliniambia, ‘Dee I will not lie to you that I’m going to leave my wife for you, but if you want this to work and you want us to settle down, all I can promise you is that I’m going to get you a car, and a house all under your name’ and akaniuliza ‘unataka kuwa na watoto wangapi akaniambia I can’t give you three kids, I can give you one and I was okay,” said Diana.

“Once you are a side chick, there are dating rules; you can’t call him past these hours, you can’t call him on Father’s Day, over the weekend, on his wife’s birthday. And during the wife’s birthday, he would take her around the world and that made me feel bad. Sometimes I would feel I am not pretty enough to get a man of my own. Other times I felt good because I was always on road trips and you are getting money,” she added.

Diana Marua also disclosed that when she met Bahati, she wasn’t working but drove different cars every time they met. She would lie to the singer that she ran a car hire business but the cars belonged to one of her boyfriends who ran a car hire business.

Marua further disclosed that she never managed to save a cent from her gold-digging ways.

“Hii pesa ya haraka, let me tell you, you don’t think of saving. You don’t think of investing because money is coming from all directions at all times. My money was spent on buying clothes, shoes and just revamp my house,” Marua said.

“These things don’t work, it’s just for a season. At some point, he will eventually dump you. At the end of the day, he doesn’t have anything to lose, it’s you. I found myself in such situations a couple of times. One day I told God that I’m not proud of my life, I am not proud of what I’m doing but give me a man who is going to appreciate and love me.”