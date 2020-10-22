A notorious armed gangster said to have been terrorizing residents of Kawangware in Nairobi has been charged with violently robbing off a police officer.

Vincent Otieno was charged at Kibera law courts alongside his alleged accomplice Musa Ouma, an Uber driver. The suspects are accused of robbing the officer at gunpoint, making away with his pistol, phone, money, and bullets all valued at Sh102,294.

The court heard that Otieno and Ouma committed the offense on August 4 in Kawangware green farm in Dagoreti Sub-county jointly with others while armed with a pistol.

The accused denied the charges before Kibra senior resident magistrate Renee Kitagwa, who granted them Sh500,000 bond with the surety of the same amount.

At the same time, Vincent, who was described as dangerous, was separately charged with six counts of robbery with violence.

The Court was told that he robbed a victim in Suna Estate in Kawangware at gunpoint.

“He has another case in court already, he is a dangerous man when released on bond and I pray that he be detained until the case is heard and determined,” said the prosecutor.

Magistrate Kitagawa directed the matter to be mentioned on Wednesday next week for the bond ruling.