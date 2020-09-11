The power couple of Kenya’s music industry, Rosemary Wahu Kagwi and David Mathenge aka Nameless, continue to raise the bar after attaining a huge milestone in their marriage.

The celebrity couple is this week celebrating 15 years since they exchanged their vows on September 10th, 2005. Never ones to shy away from public displays of affection, Wahu and Nameless took to their respective social pages on Thursday to celebrate each other and renew their vows.

In his post, the 44-year-old ‘Inspire’ hitmaker noted that it has been 22 years since he successfully wooed the 40-year-old ‘Sweet Love’ singer.

“Yooo… Today it’s 15 years since we said I DO (and 22 years since nilikuingisha box 😋)… you still THE ONE ! Happy anniversary babe! Cheers to us, cheers to our journey, cheers to the ups the downs , joys and sorrows, the wins and losses, yooo!! we definately grown 🤔😊! The journey continues💪🏾!! and I still got your back💯,” wrote Nameless.

On her part, the former secular songbird said she is excited about their future and vowed to always love the father of her two daughters.

“September 10th 2005… I got on a boat… Sailed across a lake 😝😝 and said “I do” to my campus sweetheart. We’ve had our ups and downs, our fights and makeups, our happiness and sadness, our wins and our losses… And 15 years later….. You’re still the one!! Happy 15th anniversary to us!!! Here’s to forever! 🥂🥂. I’m excited about the future! I love you always @namelesskenya & May God continue to bless our family,” she wrote.