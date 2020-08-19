A section of the busy Thika Superhighway will be closed partially for 5 days beginning Friday, August 21.

In a public notice, the Kenya National Highways Authority said the superhighway will be closed at the Garden City Mall to allow for the erection of a footbridge.

The closure is scheduled to start at 9.00 pm until 4.30 am from August 21-25.

Motorists travelling to Nairobi are advised to use exit 8 at Kasarani, follow the Babadogo road and join Thika Road via the Outering road.

Thika-bound traffic will use the diversion around the site or seek alternative routes behind Mountain Mall.

“Motorists are requested to exercise caution around the work areas, to follow the traffic management plan and the directions given by traffic marshals,” said Kenha.

The Authority also noted that construction works are currently ongoing to finalize the footbridge at KSMS, whose construction has been ongoing for several months.

The Witeithie, Njomoko, Garden City Mall, and the Kenya School of Monetary Studies footbridges have been under construction since early 2018 at a cost of Ksh822 million.