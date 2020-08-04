Police in Muhoroni, Kisumu County have arrested a man who allegedly beat his daughter to death for leaving home without his permission.

Maurice Owino Owaga, 48, was arrested after he was caught red-handed trying to bury the body of his 15-year-old daughter. He was taken to Chemelil Police Station where he is being held awaiting his arraignment.

The suspect is said to have beaten the deceased together with her 14-year-old sister, who is reported to be nursing serious injuries.

Deputy County Commander Erick Wanyonyi said the suspect will be charged with murder.

He also cautioned parents and guardians against using corporal punishment on their children.

Elsewhere, police in Machakos last week arrested a 17-year-old girl for killing her stepfather.

The teenager allegedly stabbed her 31-year-old stepfather during a domestic wrangle between the deceased and the girl’s mother at the couple’s home in Mukameni Village, Kang’onde Location in Masinga Sub-County on Thursday, July 30.

Area Assistant Chief, Caroline Mwaluko, told K24 Digital that the juvenile suspect stabbed her step-father in the rib area, leaving him seriously wounded.

The victim was rushed to Masinga Sub-County Hospital before being transferred to Matuu Level 4 Hospital, where he died.

The teenager who sat her KCPE exams in 2019 was arrested and is being held at Masinga Police Station.

“After failing to secure secondary school admission this year, she went to Nairobi to seek employment as a house-help. Recently, she returned home after her mother complained to her that she (mother) and her husband were having unending marital conflicts,” he said.