Huduma Kenya has resumed operations at Huduma Center GPO office in Nairobi beginning today, Monday, August 17.

However, Kenyans seeking various services will have to book an appointment in an effort to minimise traffic and time spent queuing for services.

In a statement over the weekend, the Ministry of Public Service said from Monday, August 17, 2020, they will be rolling out service by the appointment system.

To book an appointment, Kenyans are required to visit the Huduma Center website at www.hudumakenya.go.ke then select book appointment and follow the steps on how to book an appointment for the desired service(s)

The Ministry however noted that one will not need an appointment to be served in the other four Huduma Centres in Nairobi or the remaining 51 centres spread across the country.