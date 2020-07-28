Police in Trans Nzoia have launched a manhunt for a woman who is wanted in connection with the death of her five-month-old baby.

Trans Nzoia Police Commander Ayub Gitonga said the woman and her husband had quarreled but did not reveal what the row was about.

According to K24, the woman killed and buried her baby girl in a neighbour’s farm at Kipsagamu village in Saboti, Trans Nzoia County. The neighbour’s wife discovered a shallow grave on her farm on Monday morning, July 27, as she was tending her vegetable garden.

She informed her husband who dug up the grave and found the baby’s body wrapped in a towel and placed in a carton box.

They alerted the baby’s father who positively identified the baby girl. Amid the discovery, the man and his neighbours noticed that the child’s mother was missing and informed the authorities.

Police retrieved the infant’s body from the shallow grave and moved it to a mortuary in Kitale.