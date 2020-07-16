Former Churchill Show comedian Paul Ogutu alias ‘Wakimani’ has confirmed that he was sued for causing the death of comedian Emmanuel Makori aka Ayeiya who perished in a grisly road accident in 2017.

Speaking in a YouTube interview with OG Lorenzo, ‘Wakimani’, who was behind the wheel when the car they were traveling in rammed into a post along Magadi road, near the Catholic University of East Africa, said Ayeiya’s family demanding a Sh21 million compensation.

According to Ogutu, Ayeiya’s wife, who was also in the car together with actor Maina Olwenya, served him with court papers about two weeks after Ayeiya’s funeral.

“After kuzika Ayeiya we came back to Nairobi, and I thought that everyone understood that it was an accident kama kawaida. So after a week or two, the wife (Ayeiya’s Wife) called me akaniambia ako na barua yangu, so nikasema niko na shughuli kidogo nikimaliza I will come. That day sikuweza kukutana na yeye, then I met her on the second day.

“On that second day she was serving me a court order. A court order that I am supposed to pay for killing her husband. It’s not a lie what Zeddy said, ati nadaiwa Sh21 million and it’s not a lie what the bloggers said ati nadaiwa pesa by the family. The family has been constant, mimi nimejaribu sana vitu ziwork between me and the family,” he said.

Paul Wakimani revealed that the case is still in court, with its hearing put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis. He also disclosed that he fell into depression after the accident.

“Wakili alinipigia simu akaniambia kuna barua yako imefika hapa na inasema Ayeiya was earning Sh300K a month. So since Ayeiya was earning Sh300K every month and he died at 31, when he is retiring, he is supposed to retire at the age of 55, so they did the math of 300K multiplied by 12 and the remaining years before he hits 55 years. Na ukiangalia court charges unaona ni lazima pia nashughulikia damages, so roughly it was heading to around Sh20m.

“The case is in Court I cannot talk about it but I can share what I have received. So I am in court that is also what made me go into depression. Case iko court ni Corona tu imesimamisha,” said Wakimani.

“On the day that we unfortunately lost him ndo alikuwa amerudi Churchill show. There is a point alikuwa amebreak, so it is very wrong kwa the person who was in the car (Ayeiya’s Wife) to accuse me of that. Apparently its Ayeiya who called me to go pick him, I was coming from my own show Ngong road, and at some point I will retrieve all those phones calls because my fans don’t have to see me as a person who can sacrifice a friend. That was a friend and that’s why ever since then nimefall out, but I hope that I will be back,” added Ogutu.

The funnyman said he turned to alcoholism and has been battling depression for three years now.

“I have been going through depression for the last three years and it has not been an easy road for me. It started from Churchill show yenye nilikuwa nafanya and today I hope I just want it to let it go. So after the accident I tried to pick myself up… after the accident nilikuwadeprresssed nikaanza kukataa maji mbya sana…nilijingiza kwa matei, I was drowning everyday to the level no one could understand me,” he said.