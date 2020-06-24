A man who forced his way into State House Nairobi has been charged with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

On the second count, Luqman Ali Mahmmoud was charged with entering a protected area illegally and refusing to stop and be searched by police officers manning Gate D of the State House situated a Milimani area.

The court heard that Mr Mahmmoud committed the offences on June 19, 2020, using a vehicle KCP 048Y, a Volkswagen Polo, blue in colour.

Appearing before Milimani law courts senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, the accused confessed to the crime saying: “I wanted to speak to President Uhuru Kenyatta on how to worship Allah.”

However, magistrate Cheruiyot told the accused that although he has admitted entering State House, he finds the “the plea of guilty unequivocal and changes it to a plea of not guilty”.

He further ordered a psychiatrist test to be conducted on the accused to establish his mental status before proceeding with the case.

The State prosecutor said the accused will be escorted to Mathari Hospital by Thursday and a report filed in court on Friday, June 26.

Recounting the events of the incident, the prosecutor said Mr Mahmmoud was ordered to stop by three security officers – Police Constable Duncan Orero, Police Constable Winston Abwawo and Corporal Alex Sirongo – who were manning Gate D of the State House but he drove past them at high speed.

“The Presidential guards were forced to puncture the tyres of the Volkswagen Polo he was driving by shooting at them when he sped past them,” the court heard.

Magistrate Cheruiyot directed the accused to be remanded until Friday when he will be produced in court for further directions.