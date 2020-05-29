Shock has engulfed residents of Mrughua area, Mwatate in Taita Taveta County after a man beheaded his uncle before taking the head to his aunt.

Ali Mwinyi Rajab, 23, reportedly chopped off the head of his uncle, Festus Machila, 45, using a panga on Wednesday night, May 27, 2020 and took the head to the deceased’s wife, who fled in horror upon seeing it.

According to Citizen Digital, neighbours said that the suspect had in the recent past been threatening to kill someone in the area.

K24 TV reported that Mwatate OCPD Monica Kimani said Rajab was confronted early Thursday when he was seen carrying a sack that had blood dripping from it.

When locals overpowered him and opened the sack, they discovered he was carrying the head of his uncle, a resident of Mochi Village, which is located 5 kilometers from Mwandolo Village, where the suspect resides.

The deceased’s body was found in his house on Thursday morning.

Police in Mwatate are holding the suspect whose motive to commit the heinous murder remains unclear.

The dismembered body of the deceased was moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem as investigations into the murder continue.