President Uhuru Kenyatta is a grandfather for a second time after his firstborn son Jomo Kenyatta and his wife Fiona welcomed their second child.

According to The Star newspaper, Fiona Achola Ngobi delivered a baby boy on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Nairobi Hospital.

The newborn has reportedly been named Uhuru after his grandfather.

Baby Uhuru comes a little over two years after Jomo and Fiona welcomed a baby girl in November of 2017. This was days before President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn-in for his second term.

The girl was born at Nairobi’s Aga Khan Hospital and named Wanjiru after First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Jomo is seen in some quarters as the natural ‘heir to the throne’.

Achola Kenyatta is the granddaughter of the late Dr. William Odongo Omamo and niece to Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Raychelle Omamo.