Former NTV presenter Sheila Mwanyigha has a stalker. No surprises there tbh!

While it’s not uncommon for screen sirens to have admirers who turn into stalkers, Sheila’s stalker is one of her former lovers. The ‘Sheila Lives Out Loud’ host made the revelation on Twitter Wednesday, saying one of her exes has been stalking her for a decade.

She was responding to a question by Twitter user, @Karigoh, who had asked: “Have you ever been stalked by an ex?”

To which Mwanyigha replied: “Yep. 10 years and counting😡”

She was also forced to respond after some internet users insinuated that the said stalker is rapper Prezzo, who Sheila dated briefly when she was ‘Nikki’ the singer in the early 2000s.

“CMB President?” one Twitter user posed. Another wrote: “Huyu ni prezo Huyu. …. anakaa hizi tabia”

Sheila simply said: “Nope”, further indicating that the ex has mental issues.

While Ms Mwanyigha is one of the most private personalities in town, she did reveal in a past interview that she has been proposed to thrice. In fact, she called off one of the engagements six months to the wedding.

On why she broke off the engagements, Sheila disclosed on Milele FM that: “The first, I didn’t think he was the right person for me. The 2nd time my dad died and I wasn’t ready to leave Kenya and relocate to Europe. It was 6 months before the wedding.

“The 3rd time I said no. You don’t marry a person you can live with, marry someone you can’t live without. I never want to settle. If you don’t love someone as much as they love you, you can’t marry that one person. You should marry someone you can’t live without,” she said last year.