The government is preparing to roll out a home-based nursing protocol for Covid-19 patients.

Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth said Wednesday that most coronavirus cases in the country have been mild hence the need to treat such cases at home rather than in isolation centres.

“The home-based care protocol will be launched soon, we are validating it in the next 24 hours so that sociologists do an assessment on how suitable the home is,” he said.

“From our statistics, the majority of our cases have been mild.”

Once it is completed, Dr Amoth said the State will roll out the home-care policy to counties for the management of mild cases at home.

The DG said they are looking at deploying testing on the 14th or 15th day for those in quarantine. Those who test negative will be allowed to go home.

“Those who test positive will go to isolation centres. For those in isolation, a negative case is one where two tests within 48 hours are negative,” he said.

Kenya confirmed seven more cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 179. Two tested negative raising to nine the total number of recoveries in the country.