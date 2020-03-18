The national government and county government of Nairobi have today finalized the transfer of certain city functions.

A few weeks ago, President Uhuru and Governor Sonko announced that county health, transport, public works and planning would be handed to the national government.

The president has now created the office of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), to be headed by Major General Mohamed Abdalla Badi, as the director general. He is the current senior directing Staff Air of National Defence College, having previously served as the Base Commander Moi Air Base.

He will be deputized Enosh Onyango Momanyi who takes the title of deputy director general.

They will now assume control of all functions that have been transferred to the national government.

The president has ordered the new body to fight corruption and cartels in the city that have over the years brought it to its knees.

Uhuru singled out certain projects that NMS should prioritize, including the railway city masterplan; construction of pedestrian walkways along Muindi Mbingu, Kenyatta Avenue and Wabera street; garbage collection and disposal etc.

The team announced takes over immediately.