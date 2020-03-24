No sooner had he cried or help in a viral video than he got his silver lining. George aka Rayge, a street boy living in the Capital city Nairobi for nine years, became an overnight singing sensation thanks to his impressive rendition of Justin Beiber’s ‘Love Yourself’.

In the same viral clip, George also asked for help from well-wishers, with a couple of showbiz players later offering to assist him realise his singing dream.

The talented lad has now been featured in a Coronavirus awareness song that was sponsored by the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage under the leadership of CS Amina Mohamed.

Produced by the Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PMCC), the song also features singer Masauti and songbird Chuchu.

“During this difficult period on our history, it is our collective responsibility to do what we must do to educate and protect one another from the spread of the novel Coronavirus,” said CS Amina on Monday.

“Part of the winning strategy will be using creative information media to educate our people,” she added.

Check out the Coronavirus Awareness song featuring George in the video below.