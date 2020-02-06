The government has today declared Tuesday, 11th February a public holiday.

This is the day Daniel arap Moi’s memorial and public viewing will be held at Nyayo Stadium.

The retired president’s body will also be on public display at Parliament buildings for 3 days, Saturday through Monday.

The body will then be laid to rest on Wednesday at his Kabarak home.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua added that a more elaborate announcement will be made tomorrow after the funeral committee meets with President Uhuru.