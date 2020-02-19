The Magistrate who released Babu Owino on Ksh 10 million cash bail over the attempted murder Felix Odhiambo Orinda alias DJ Evolve has withdrawn from the case.

In recusing himself, Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said he will not be in a position to preside over Owino’s trial because the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji filed a complaint regarding his bail ruling.

“The DPP has written a complaint to the Judicial Service Commission over the cash bail granted to the accused person in this case, I therefore cannot proceed with the trial,” he said.

Andayi further noted that he issued the bail terms in good faith and that it was his intention that the monies be used to cater for DJ Evolve’s medical bill.

The Magistrate also said he received news about the complaint while he was mourning the loss of his wife, who died the day after he freed the legislator.

The case will now be handled by Magistrate Benard Ochoi beginning March 2, 2020.