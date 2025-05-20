Two Jailbreak Fugitives Arrested Over Abduction, Gang Rape After Dramatic Car Chase Through City Streets

Kisumu West detectives, working closely with the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau from the Nyanza region, have arrested two fugitives linked to a terrifying gang-rape and robbery case that rocked Kisiani Market in Siaya County.

The crime unfolded on the night of May 12, 2025, when a woman and her cousin left Billionaires Bar and Restaurant in Kisiani aboard a tuk-tuk. As they approached their gate in Ongallo village, a grey Toyota Axio suddenly pulled up beside them. Three machete-wielding assailants leapt out, abducted the victim, and forced her into the waiting car. Her cousin managed to escape and raised the alarm.

The attackers sped off toward Kisiani Junction, using the victim’s phone to demand money from her contacts. Hours later, they dumped her at Daraja Mbili along Kiboswa Road. She had been gang-raped, and her phone and personal belongings were stolen.

Detectives launched a manhunt and analyzed forensic evidence that eventually pointed to Kisumu City Centre. On spotting the grey Toyota Axio, registration KDA 019U, officers gave chase from Patel Junction to Kondele. The suspects tried to flee but lost control of the vehicle, crashing during the dramatic pursuit.

Police arrested Fredrick Oduor Ongori, the driver and suspected ringleader, at the scene. After hours of interrogation, he led detectives to Obunga slums, where they arrested his accomplice, John Okumu Owidhi, alias “Matools.”

Investigations revealed both suspects are escaped convicts with a history of evading law enforcement. Now in custody, they are set to face serious charges, including gang rape, robbery with violence, and jailbreak.

Police have vowed to continue hunting for more members of the gang.