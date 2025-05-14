TSC Faces Uncertainty as Promotion Letters Delay Amid Parliamentary Criticism

As Dr. Nancy Macharia’s term as CEO of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) nears its end, uncertainty looms over the release of promotion letters for teachers who recently qualified. The National Assembly’s rejection of the latest promotion exercise has put the TSC leadership in a difficult spot, prompting a thorough review of the entire process.

Sources say Dr. Macharia is carefully weighing the need to proceed with the promotions against the parliamentary directive that halted the exercise. It’s a challenging position, especially given the scrutiny from lawmakers and the public.

Julius Melly, chair of the Education Committee in Parliament, has been outspoken in his criticism. He questions why some teachers have been promoted within a single year while others remain stuck in the same job group for over eight years.

Melly also highlighted concerns about newly hired teachers making the promotion list ahead of their more experienced peers. In a recent address in Baringo County, he described the process as unfair and unjust, explaining that the parliamentary Education Committee stopped it because it didn’t meet the expected standards.

This controversy is casting a shadow over Dr. Macharia’s decade-long leadership at TSC, a period during which she has often pointed to her achievements. If the promotion exercise is ultimately invalidated, it could affect her reputation and future career opportunities.

Meanwhile, the delay in issuing promotion letters is causing frustration among teachers across the country. Many who were looking forward to celebrating their advancement are now left waiting and frequently reaching out to TSC offices for updates.

Efforts to get official comments from TSC representatives about the current situation have not yet been successful.

For teachers and stakeholders, this pause is understandably unsettling. It’s important to stay informed through official channels and be patient as the commission works through this complex issue.