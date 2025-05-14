TSC Extends JSS Teachers’ Internship to Two Years Amid Budget Constraints

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has decided to extend the internship contracts of 20,000 junior secondary school (JSS) teachers for an additional year. These teachers, who started their one-year internships in January 2025, were expecting to move onto permanent and pensionable terms by the end of 2025.

However, the recent 2025-2026 budget did not set aside funds for this transition, leading to the extension announcement made in Parliament.

TSC to Renew JSS Teachers’ Internship Contracts for Another Year

Originally recruited in November 2024 and deployed at the start of 2025, these teachers now face a longer internship period due to a significant education sector funding cut of Ksh 62 billion. This financial challenge has delayed their confirmation as permanent staff.

Background: Government Policy on Internship Duration

Since 2023, the government has required a two-year internship for all interns in government departments, including teaching. This policy was introduced after the 2022 recruitment of 46,000 teachers on one-year internships, who were then asked to renew their contracts for a second year with the understanding that permanent employment would follow after completing two years.

President William Ruto reiterated this approach at State House, saying:

“It is now a government practice for the intern teachers to work for two years before they are employed on permanent and pensionable terms.”

“The JSS intern teachers will be at work in January. We had promised that before being employed on permanent and pensionable terms, they must do an internship for two years.”

Legal Challenges and Court Rulings

The Labour and Relations Court has ruled the TSC internship programme illegal, pointing out that these teachers are already fully trained and registered professionals. According to the court, they deserve the same permanent and pensionable status as other educators.

Budget Allocations and Internship Details

For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, TSC has been allocated Ksh 377 billion to cover salaries and allowances for teachers. Additionally, Ksh 7.2 billion is set aside for stipends for intern teachers and to recruit another 20,000 interns.

The Teacher Internship Programme aims to fill staffing gaps by offering unemployed, registered teachers practical experience through mentorship and coaching in schools. While the official internship lasts twelve months, many recent interns have effectively served for two years.

Although the internship isn’t a full salaried position, JSS interns receive a monthly stipend of Ksh 20,000, which is subject to statutory deductions like SHIF, Housing Levy, and NSSF.

After successfully completing the internship, teachers receive a certificate that recognizes their improved teaching skills. They can then apply for permanent and pensionable vacancies advertised by TSC.

Recruitment and Application Process

In the current recruitment cycle, TSC awards 50 marks to candidates who have completed any duration of internship. Earlier this month, the commission advertised 2,014 replacement teaching positions, including 673 spots in secondary schools, which JSS intern teachers can apply for.

If you’re interested and qualified, you can submit your application online through the official TSC application portal before the deadline on Monday, 19th May 2025, at midnight.

Budget Item Amount (Ksh) Teachers’ Salaries and Allowances 377 Billion Intern Teachers Stipend and Recruitment 7.2 Billion

This extension highlights the government’s ongoing effort to manage education staffing carefully amid budget limits, while still aiming to bring qualified teachers into permanent roles when possible.