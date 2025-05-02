Ruto Fulfills Pledge to Sponsor 200 Vulnerable Nairobi Girls

President William Ruto has fulfilled his March 2025 pledge to sponsor 10 vulnerable girls from each of Nairobi’s 17 constituencies, enabling them to attend PCEA Booth Girls’ High School in Ngong Forest. The initiative now supports over 200 girls, covering not only their tuition fees but also uniforms and shopping expenses, easing the financial burden on their families.

On Thursday, President Ruto hosted the beneficiaries, their parents, and teachers for a special breakfast at State House Nairobi. He reiterated his goal of ensuring equal access to quality education for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“I directed the Ministry of Education to ensure that the students are from needy homes so that I pay their fees,” he said.

To support learning at the newly established school, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has deployed qualified teachers. Ruto emphasized the importance of such institutions in bridging the education divide and lifting communities out of poverty through learning.

Nairobi legislators including Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, Dagoretti North’s Beatrice Elachi, Mathare MP Anthony Olouch, Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi, and Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris were present and commended the government’s efforts to uplift education in the capital.

Looking beyond the sponsorship initiative, President Ruto laid out a broader vision to strengthen the country’s education infrastructure, especially as schools transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). He noted that many schools lack adequate space to accommodate students moving from junior to senior secondary levels.

“Our goal is to make sure that no child is left behind due to lack of space or opportunity. Education is the most powerful equalizer, and we’re determined to invest in it at all levels,” Ruto said.

Ruto Orders 240 New Classrooms Built in Nairobi in 90 Days

To meet this goal, the government has launched the construction of 23,000 new classrooms nationwide. Nairobi, in particular, will receive special focus. The President revealed that Ksh.1 billion has been allocated for classroom expansion in the city, and he has directed the completion of 240 new classrooms within 90 days.

“When I went to Nairobi and saw the gaps that still exist, my friends and I resolved to build 240 classrooms in different schools. I want these classrooms completed in 90 days,” he said.

Additionally, Ruto promised to build a new school in Mabatini, Mathare, to improve learning conditions in the area.

To support vulnerable students beyond tuition, the President announced that the National Government is working with counties to create a legal framework that allows both levels of government to issue scholarships and bursaries.

“I have given instructions to the Ministry of Education to work with the Council of Governors to do the framework that is required by law so that we can facilitate scholarships from the National and County governments,” he said.

Finally, on the housing front, Ruto shared that the government’s affordable housing programme is progressing well, and new homeowners will soon begin receiving keys to their units.