Cardinal Njue Withdraws from Pope Francis Successor Vote

Kenya’s Cardinal John Njue will not travel to Rome for the upcoming papal conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis, citing ongoing health issues that make the journey unfeasible.

Officials from the Archdiocese of Nairobi confirmed to the Catholic News Agency (CNA), that Cardinal Njue has formally notified the Vatican of his decision to withdraw from the conclave due to medical concerns.

Now 79 years old, Cardinal Njue has scaled back his public appearances in recent months as his health declined. Despite his reduced presence, he has remained spiritually engaged with his community.

In January, Cardinal Njue addressed his health during a mass at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church in Tena.

“As you can see, I am not very strong, but I committed to coming and celebrating this mass with you. There is a lot of work to be done in God’s vineyard, and you are the ones to do it. It is your time,” he told the congregation.

His public remarks came shortly after rumors falsely claimed he had passed away. The Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi swiftly debunked the misinformation, clarifying that while the Cardinal faced health challenges, he remained involved in select pastoral duties.

With Cardinal Njue and Spanish Cardinal Antonio Cañizares stepping aside, the number of eligible participants in the conclave has dropped from 135 to 133.

During an April 29 press briefing, Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, confirmed that two cardinal electors would not participate due to health concerns. However, the Vatican did not disclose their identities at the time.

The conclave, scheduled to begin on May 7, will bring together cardinals from across the globe: 53 from Europe, 37 from the Americas, 23 from Asia, 18 from Africa, and 4 from Oceania.

Church regulations state that only cardinals under the age of 80 can vote. This year’s youngest voter is 45, while the oldest eligible participant is 79.

Cardinals will gather in the Sistine Chapel for the secret ballot, where they will elect the next spiritual leader of the Roman Catholic Church, representing over 1.3 billion faithful worldwide.