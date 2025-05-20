President Suluhu Defends Arrests of Kenyan Activists: No Foreign Interference Allowed in Tanzania

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan finally spoke out on Monday regarding the recent arrest and detention of several Kenyan lawyers and activists who tried to enter Tanzania on Sunday.

In a firm address, President Suluhu made it clear that she had ordered authorities to block anyone who poses a threat to Tanzania’s peace and stability from entering the country. She highlighted a worrying pattern of activists from neighboring countries attempting to meddle in Tanzania’s internal affairs.

“Tumeanza kuona mtiririko au mwenendo wa wanaharakati ndani ya region yetu hii kuwaza, kuvamia na kuingililia mambo yetu. Kama kwao wameshadhibitiwa wasije kutuharibia huku,” she stated.

Loosely translated: (We have started noticing a trend of activists within our region planning, invading, and interfering with our affairs. If they have been controlled at home, they should not come and cause trouble here)

Suluhu called on security agencies and foreign policy officials to remain vigilant and prevent unruly individuals from crossing Tanzania’s borders.

“Nawaomba sana vyombo vya ulinzi na usalama, na ninyi wasimamizi wa sera zetu za nje kutokutoa nafasi kwa watovu wa adabu wa nchi nyingine kuja hapa kwetu, hapana!” she added.

(I implore the security forces and those managing our foreign policies not to give space to troublemakers from other countries to come here, No!)

President Suluhu Emphasizes Sovereignty

Presidnet Suluhu insisted that under her leadership, Tanzania will not tolerate any foreign interference in its domestic matters.

“Hatutatoa nafasi kwa kiumbe yoyote kuja kutuvurugia hapa. Awe yupo ndani, awe anatoka nje, hatutatoa hiyo nafasi,” she affirmed

(We will not give space to any being to come and cause chaos here. Whether inside or outside the country, we will not allow that)

Responding to accusations of bias, President Suluhu insisted that her top priority is protecting Tanzanian sovereignty and ensuring law and order.

“Nimeona clip kadhaa za kunisema, eti niko biased, na nini. Ninalofanya ni kulinda nchi yangu na ndiyo wajibu niliopewa,” she said.

(I have seen several clips accusing me of being biased and other things. What I am doing is protecting my country, and that is the duty I have been given)