Police Foil Eastleigh Robbery, Arrest Kenyan and Ugandan Robbery Gang with AK-47 and Pistols

In a major breakthrough against violent crime in Nairobi, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested four armed robbery suspects on Thursday, May 22, following a string of raids across Dandora, Saika, Pumwani, and Huruma estates. The suspects—three Ugandan nationals and one Kenyan—were apprehended in a meticulously coordinated operation that also recovered three firearms and 50 rounds of ammunition.

The DCI’s Crime Research detectives launched the crackdown after analyzing the pattern of recent armed robberies plaguing Nairobi and parts of Western Kenya. Their research revealed a sophisticated criminal network operating with precision and violence. Backed by the Intelligence Bureau, the DCI’s Operation Action Team swiftly pursued the suspects.

Police first arrested Sipholi Sam Wafula, alias Sande, who led officers to his rented house in Saika. There, detectives found a loaded Falcon pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition hidden under a pillow. The team then apprehended Ogomba Alex in Dandora. A search of his home uncovered an AK-47 rifle with 30 rounds, concealed beneath a couch.

Interrogations of the first two suspects directed detectives to Huruma, where they arrested Mohammed Musa at his family home. Investigators identified Musa as the owner of the AK-47 rifle. Preliminary findings revealed that the Ugandan suspects had crossed back into Kenya on May 21 through the Malaba border, just days after fleeing to Uganda following a violent robbery in Eastleigh.

The fourth suspect, Wafula Clinton, a Kenyan and resident of Githurai 45 believed to be the gang’s mastermind, was nabbed in Pumwani. Detectives found a Palleberum Feg 9mm pistol loaded with nine rounds tucked in his waistband at the time of arrest.

The operation effectively foiled a planned robbery targeting a business on Eastleigh’s 12th Street. Although other gang members evaded capture, authorities have identified them and launched a manhunt.

The four suspects were handed over to DCI Starehe for further processing and arraignment.