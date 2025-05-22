M-Pesa Merchants Get Boost as Safaricom Rolls Out New Business Loans

Safaricom has expanded its credit solutions tailored for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), aiming to improve business resilience and cash flow access.

The telco now offers two key financial products—Taasi Till, a short-term loan facility, and Fuliza Biashara, an overdraft service for Lipa na M-Pesa merchants.

Through Taasi Till, eligible businesses can borrow between Ksh1,500 and Ksh250,000, depending on their creditworthiness. Safaricom has partnered with KCB, Pezesha, and Sidian Bank to offer the facility.

Borrowers will be charged a rate of 3.85% for a 7-day loan, 4.71% for a 14-day loan, and 6.41% for a 30-day loan. The total repayment amount remains the same regardless of when the loan is repaid within the selected period.

Meanwhile, Fuliza Biashara allows merchants to draw multiple overdrafts ranging from Ksh1,000 to Ksh400,000, based on their assigned credit limit.

As part of the new offering, Safaricom has introduced flexible repayment for overdrafts, automatically recovering funds when inflows hit the business till—an approach designed to support operational continuity.

Businesses can access both credit products via the M-Pesa Business App or by dialing USSD *234#.

To qualify, merchants must have actively used an M-Pesa till or Pochi wallet for more than six months. Upon approval, Safaricom deposits funds directly into the merchant’s M-Pesa wallet, with repayment terms ranging between 14 and 30 days.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa emphasized the company’s commitment to empowering businesses:

“Businesses play a pivotal role in Kenya’s economy and make a significant impact in our communities. Leveraging the power of technology, Taasi will offer convenience and access to credit for MSMEs, allowing them to focus on scaling their businesses,” he said.

This move underscores Safaricom’s broader strategy to integrate financial services into Kenya’s digital economy, enabling more inclusive access to capital for entrepreneurs and small business owners.