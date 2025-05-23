Obado’s Ex-aide Michael Oyamo Discredits Prosecution Witnesses in Ongoing Sharon Otieno Murder Trial

Michael Oyamo, a key suspect in the high-profile murder case of university student Sharon Otieno, has strongly denied any involvement in orchestrating or executing her killing.

Testifying before the High Court, Oyamo dismissed the prosecution’s allegations as entirely false and called key witness accounts misleading and fabricated.

The former personal assistant to ex-Migori Governor Okoth Obado singled out testimony from Prosecution Witness 38 (PW38), rejecting claims that he was picked up from Uriri by a man named Jack Gombe or that he visited a woman named Olivia on the morning of September 3, 2018.

“My lady, Jack did not pick me or with any other person on that day,” Oyamo told the court.

Presenting his version of events, Oyamo told the court that he woke up at his home and later travelled to the governor’s residence in Migori. He stated that he spent the evening preparing travel allowances, as he was scheduled to travel to Rwanda the following day.

“I got the money. I was in Migori town that evening,” he said.

Oyamo also confirmed that Sharon sent messages to her associate, identified as Muller, asking him to withdraw from her personal matters.. “I can confirm Sharon told me she had asked Muller to step away,” he testified.

Meeting at Gracia Hotel

Oyamo further offered his version of a meeting that took place at Gracia Hotel involving Sharon and a man referred to in court as XYZ. He explained that Sharon chose the hotel because she said a relative owned it. When he arrived, he found Sharon and XYZ drinking wine.

Oyamo said Sharon expressed frustration with XYZ and asked for his help in settling a financial issue to remove XYZ from her life.

“She wanted XYZ out of her affairs,” he said.

Oyamo told the court that he gave Sharon a total of Ksh50,000—Ksh10,000 for transport and Ksh40,000 for herself. He also paid the hotel bill. When they left the hotel together, Oyamo recalled seeing a black Toyota Wish parked outside, which Sharon and XYZ entered.

“As Sharon was getting into the car, I held her hand briefly and gave her the money. I do not know who was driving the car. They left me standing,” he said.

Contrary to XYZ’s testimony, Oyamo insisted he never entered the vehicle. He said he later took a bodaboda to Rongo town before heading home to Rapogi.

Oyamo challenged the accuracy of XYZ’s statement, highlighting inconsistencies such as the vehicle’s color and false claims about his actions. “XYZ said I told the driver to slow down, yet I was not in the vehicle,” he told the court.

Oyamo’s defense hinges on discrediting prosecution witnesses and casting doubt on the timeline presented by investigators. His testimony is expected to face intense cross-examination in the coming sessions.