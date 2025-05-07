No Malice in Migori Shoe Toss at President Ruto, Police Say After Releasing Suspects

Police have cleared three individuals arrested for allegedly hurling a shoe at President William Ruto during a public event in Kehancha, Migori County, after investigators confirmed the flying footwear was more of a misfire than a missile.

The incident happened on May 5, as President Ruto was launching a 200-unit affordable housing project as part of his tour of Migori. Security officers, reacting with lightning speed, nabbed three people thought to be behind the airborne croc.

But after combing through video footage from every angle possible, investigators concluded there was no foul play—just some unfortunate physics.

A senior security official said one man held up a shoe, seemingly mimicking others who were filming with their phones.

When someone behind him complained that the shoe blocked their view, another individual swatted it away. That accidental swat turned the shoe into an unintended projectile that happened to fly toward the President.

Following the incident, local leaders and clergy weren’t amused, calling the moment disrespectful and a poor show of manners. They urged residents to keep it classy at public gatherings and back development projects, preferably without footwear taking flight.