Nelson Havi Offers to Defend Mt Kenya Cannabis Farmers, Slams ‘Colonial Law’

Lawyer Nelson Havi has stepped forward to defend cannabis growers arrested in Mt Kenya Forest, calling them “enterprising Kenyans” who deserve support rather than prosecution.

Responding to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s remarks on the government’s crackdown on cannabis farms inside the forest, Havi argued that bhang is a valuable crop and should be treated like any other agricultural product.

“These hard-working farmers need support to add value to their produce and market it,” Havi said. “If you know them, ask them to contact me. I will act for them. It is time we challenged that colonial law criminalising the growth of omusala.”

The former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president pledged to offer legal representation to any farmer charged in connection with the cultivation of cannabis in the region.

Murkomen Links Illicit Trade to Police and Local Administrators

Interior CS Murkomen had earlier announced that a multi-agency team had uncovered more than 10 acres of cannabis farms hidden within Mt Kenya Forest. He said the illegal activity stretches across three counties and involves a wider criminal network that includes police officers and local administrators.

“We are dealing with a complex racket involving some members of the police and local administration,” Murkomen said.

“The cultivation of cannabis in Mt Kenya Forest is a growing concern. The partnership between the police, KFS, and KWS is actively reversing the trend.”

The government, he added, had intensified surveillance and operations in the forest to arrest those responsible and dismantle the syndicate.

Despite growing calls for legalization, cannabis—commonly referred to as bhang—remains illegal in Kenya. Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, anyone found in possession of the substance faces a minimum sentence of ten years in prison upon conviction.