Nairobi County Takes Over Kencom Parking Lot to Recover Ksh 41M Debt

Nairobi County Government has seized control of a private parking lot behind the Kencom building on Taifa Road to recover more than Ksh 41 million in unpaid land rates and county fees.

County officials moved in to take over the busy parking facility—used daily by hundreds of motorists—and announced that City Hall will manage its operations until the owners settle the outstanding debt.

The County Revenue Office revealed that the facility’s owners also failed to renew their Unified Business Permit, which expired in March, adding Ksh 200,000 in penalties to the already hefty debt.

“This Kencom private parking lot owes the county Ksh 41 million,” said Tiras Njoroge, the County Receiver of Revenue. “Starting today, we are taking over its operations to recover the money until the debt is fully paid.”

Njoroge emphasized that the county will not tolerate non-compliance from property owners.

“We are committed to ensuring that every property owner pays their duties. Revenue from land rates and business permits is essential for delivering services to Nairobi residents,” she added.

The Taifa Road parking lot is one of several high-value properties Nairobi County has targeted in its ongoing debt recovery drive.

Other properties affected in the recent crackdown include: Freemasons’ Hall on Nyerere Road, which owes Ksh 19 million in unpaid rates, a petrol station along Haile Selassie Avenue, and a commercial building on Koinange Street—both with arrears of over Ksh 10 million.

This aggressive enforcement campaign comes as Nairobi County ramps up efforts to boost revenue collection and compel compliance among landlords and commercial property owners.