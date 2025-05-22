Ogamba Warns School Heads Over Misuse as Ksh22B Hits Public Education Accounts

The government has released Ksh22 billion in capitation funds to public schools across the country, ensuring the smooth rollout of Term 2 learning activities under the free basic education programme.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed the disbursement in a statement on Wednesday, saying the funds are part of the government’s ongoing commitment to provide free and compulsory basic education as enshrined in Article 53(1)(b) of the Constitution.

“We affirm our responsibility to learners and educational institutions, in line with Article 53(1)(b) of the Constitution, which guarantees every child the right to free and compulsory basic education,” said Ogamba.

The Ministry of Education outlined the breakdown of the allocation as follows:

Free Primary Education: Ksh1,370,196,684.55

Free Day Junior School Education: Ksh8,900,424,491.35

Free Day Junior School Special Needs Education: Ksh118,417,921.35

Free Day Secondary Education: Ksh11,639,872,094.40

Ogamba urged school heads to use the funds prudently and prioritize learners’ welfare and access to quality education.

CS Ogamba also called on school heads and principals to manage the funds responsibly, emphasizing that the resources must directly benefit learners.

“As a Ministry, we will deal firmly with any verified cases of misappropriation of resources and the imposition of unauthorized levies,” he warned.

The disbursement comes at a critical time as schools reopen for Term 2, providing much-needed financial support to enable institutions to meet operational costs and deliver essential learning resources.