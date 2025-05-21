Mystery Deepens Over Father John Maina Ndegwa’s Death as Police Probe Possible Poisoning

Detectives have launched a full-scale investigation into the suspicious death of Father John Maina Ndegwa, a beloved Catholic priest from Nyandarua County, whose body was found under mysterious circumstances in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

On May 15, 2025, passersby discovered Father Maina unconscious and severely injured by the roadside in Kikopey, located more than 50 kilometers from his Igwamiti Catholic Parish in the Diocese of Nyahururu. Emergency responders rushed him to St. Mary’s Hospital in Gilgil, but despite their efforts, he died while undergoing treatment.

Authorities now believe the priest may have been killed elsewhere and his body dumped in Kikopey to conceal the crime.

Police have not yet located his car, a Subaru, which they suspect may have been used to transport his body. Detectives are treating the missing vehicle as a critical lead in the ongoing probe.

Gilgil DCI chief Rahamad Wasilwa said initial findings at the scene support the theory that the body was moved after death.

“It is possible that the Catholic priest was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped there. Detectives have launched an investigation. But the autopsy report will provide the full details that will be used in the investigation,” Wasilwa said.

To piece together Father Maina’s final hours, investigators are working with mobile service provider Safaricom to trace his last phone calls and messages.

“We are working with Safaricom to identify the person the priest contacted before his body was found in Kikopey,” Wasilwa added. “In addition, people who came into contact with him before his murder will be investigated.”

A specialized homicide unit has joined the investigation, and police have begun questioning individuals who last interacted with the priest in the hours leading up to his death.

Father John Maina Ndegwa Hosted Gachagua

The news has sent shockwaves through the local community and the wider Catholic faithful. Just two weeks before his death, Father Maina hosted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and several leaders during a well-attended church fundraiser in Igwamiti.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu expressed deep sorrow following the priest’s passing.

“We’re in deep shock to learn of the very sudden death of Rev. Father John Maina Ndegwa of Igwamiti parish. Father Maina hosted Rigathi Gachagua, and our team a fortnight ago for the parish’s family day. May your soul, my good friend, rest in peace,” Methu said.

A post-mortem conducted on May 19 at a Nyahururu facility offered no clear answers. Pathologists found only minor bruises on Father Maina’s head, which investigators say were too insignificant to cause his death.

“The head bruises were minimal and unlikely to have caused his death. We’re now awaiting toxicology results to determine if poisoning was involved,” a police officer familiar with the case told the Standard.

Samples from Father Maina’s internal organs have been sent to a government lab for toxicological analysis, as investigators continue to explore the possibility that toxic substances played a role in his untimely death.