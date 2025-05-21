Malala: DCP’s Top Priority Is Removing Ruto Before Launching Reform Agenda

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has admitted that their immediate mission is to remove President William Ruto from office before rolling out any national policy agenda.

Speaking during a live interview on K24 TV, the former Kakamega Senator addressed growing criticism aimed at the Gachagua-led opposition party. Government allies have accused DCP of lacking a concrete development plan and focusing solely on the slogan “Ruto must go.”

Malala pushed back, insisting that real reform cannot happen unless there’s a change in leadership.

“Many people say we don’t have an agenda—that all we say is ‘Ruto must go, one term,’” Malala said. “But for our agenda, even if we have a good agenda, how will we implement it if Ruto doesn’t leave? That’s why we must start with his departure.”

He emphasized that DCP will unveil its comprehensive policy framework only when the political environment allows for meaningful transformation. Until then, he said, the party remains committed to echoing what Kenyans are already demanding.

“But for now, our rallying call is that we are listening to the ground. And if the ground says that the president should serve one term, then that’s what we are saying. Because we’ve said our job is to listen to the ground,” Malala said. “If the people are saying ‘Ruto must go,’ then we will follow what Kenyans want.”

Malala confirmed that DCP will officially launch on June 4, 2025, promising to unveil a detailed roadmap for the country’s political and economic direction.

“On June 4, we will formally launch the DCP party. That’s the day we will provide direction,” he announced.

Addressing critics who claim the party lacks direction, Malala dismissed such views as political spin. He asserted that DCP has a solid plan in place and would reveal it gradually—but on its own terms.

“We have a good plan that we will unveil gradually. But those who are our opponents cannot dictate what we say,” he said.

Malala also dismissed claims that DCP is a tribal outfit, saying such accusations aim to stifle the party’s growing national presence.

“Some are saying DCP is a party for the Wamunyoro community alone, it’s a tribal political outfit. That is false,” he said. “You cannot compare DCP with UDA.”

He insisted the party has already gained traction across the country, especially in regions once considered strongholds for President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“Many people who have now lost faith in the UDA party are leaving.,” Malala claimed. “Since we launched DCP on May 15, about 2.8 million Kenyans have left UDA.”

With growing momentum ahead of the June launch, Malala issued a bold prediction: “Once we officially launch DCP, no one will remain in UDA.”