Boma Yangu Project Introduces Ksh300 Monthly Internet for Affordable Housing Residents

Huawei, in partnership with Zuku and the Boma Yangu initiative, has launched a groundbreaking high-speed internet service priced at just Ksh10 a day, or Ksh300 a month. The service specifically targets residents of Kenya’s affordable housing units, a key project under President William Ruto’s administration.

This initiative seeks to close the digital gap by making reliable internet accessible to low-income households — enabling them to stay connected without breaking the bank.

Speaking during the official launch on Tuesday, May 20, a Boma Yangu official said the project directly aligns with the government’s goal of making both housing and digital connectivity accessible for all.

“In your vision for affordable housing, we have also come up with affordable internet, where we are providing internet for about Ksh300 per month, Ksh10 a day,” the official informed Ruto..

The official added that the collaboration with Huawei allowed the team to source cost-effective materials and streamline the installation of fiber-optic infrastructure in the housing units.

“We have done that by partnering with Huawei to try and bring in affordable materials to do the construction and laying of the fiber cables in the houses. It is high-speed internet powered by fiber,” they added.

The partnership with Zuku is set to deliver seamless internet access to families living in these estates, enhancing opportunities for remote work, virtual learning, and access to online services.

Thanks to fiber-optic technology, users can expect fast and stable internet capable of handling multiple devices — a vital feature for the modern digital household.

President Ruto welcomed the development, calling affordable internet a key enabler of Kenya’s ongoing digital transformation agenda.

The service will roll out progressively across housing projects under the Boma Yangu programme, starting with units in Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

During a landmark ceremony yesterday, President Ruto handed over keys to 1,080 families moving into their new homes at the 56-acre Mukuru Social Housing Project — the largest of its kind in Kenya. He described the moment as “the most consequential day in my political career.”

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura also announced that the former Mukuru slums will now officially be called Mukuru Estate.

“13,248 units are up, and 1,080 people will receive their keys… over 970 of those have been verified. There are great Kenyans out there who are celebrating,” Mwaura said.