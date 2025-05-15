Murkomen Defends Ruto Over Abductions Remarks, Says Critics Twisted His Words

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has come to President William Ruto’s defense over recent remarks the Head of State made on abductions—a statement that sparked criticism earlier this week. Murkomen accused critics of twisting the President’s words and misrepresenting his intent.

The controversy began after President Ruto publicly declared that his administration would ensure abductions never occur again in Kenya. The comments, made during a press briefing with visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb, led some to question whether the government was admitting involvement in past abductions.

However, Murkomen moved to clear the air during his 13th Jukwaa La Usalama tour in Marsabit County. He explained that the President had merely reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending abductions—not confessed to any wrongdoing.

“Many people misunderstood the president. His remarks were twisted. The President was simply stating the government position that it will ensure no abductions happen,” Murkomen told residents and local leaders in Marsabit.

He challenged the narrative pushed by critics, insisting that a government’s pledge to stop a crime does not imply it previously committed it.

“Do you have to be doing something to put an end to it as a Government? The Government has a responsibility to end crime, and that is what we are doing,” he said.

“Stopping it doesn’t mean we were the ones doing it. When I say, for instance, that we have stopped drug trafficking, does it mean we were involved? No.”

Murkomen maintained that President Ruto’s position aligns with what security agencies have always communicated—that the government does not engage in or condone abductions.

“The President confirmed what I have been saying all along. That the Government is not in the business of abductions,” he emphasized.

Ruto’s Promise to End Abductions

On Monday, President Ruto, during a joint press conference with President Stubb, reassured Kenyans that all individuals who had previously disappeared under suspicious circumstances were now safely reunited with their families.

“There is now an accountability mechanism in place to address such situations,” the President said.

Ruto stressed that Kenya, as a democracy, must never return to the “dark days” when citizens mysteriously vanished and were later found dead. “That will not happen under my administration,” he affirmed.

Although the President confirmed that all abducted persons had returned home, he did not reveal who was responsible. He highlighted reforms such as granting financial and operational autonomy to the National Police Service as key steps his government has taken to prevent future disappearances.

“All the people who disappeared or were abducted have been brought back to their homes,” Ruto declared. “I have given clarity that nothing of that nature will happen again.”