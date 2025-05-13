MP Were Murder: Alleged Hitman Reveals Names Behind the Assassination Scheme

A Nairobi court has ordered the detention of Isaac Kuria—also known as “Kush”—for 30 days as police intensify investigations into the assassination of Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were.

Police arrested Kuria in Isebania, near the Kenya-Tanzania border, as he allegedly tried to flee the country. A second suspect, found with him during the arrest, was also detained and transferred to Nairobi for further questioning. Their arrest followed a high-stakes manhunt by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), launched after the MP was gunned down along Valley Road in Nairobi.

Kuria now becomes the eleventh suspect linked to the killing. Other individuals already in custody include the late MP’s bodyguard Allan Omondi, driver Walter Owino, and William Imoli—who investigators believe planned and financed the hit.

Also under investigation are prominent businessman Phillip Aroko, Lake Basin Development Authority director Ebel Ochieng, and suspects Edwin Oduor and Dennis Manyasi.

According to detectives, Kuria was directly involved in the assassination and fled through multiple counties to avoid capture. He allegedly discarded the murder weapon in Mihango, traveled through Narok, and eventually reached Isebania.

Intelligence reports indicate he had connections with criminal networks in Nairobi and maintained communication with contacts in Tanzania to coordinate his escape.

Police credit his arrest to weeks of surveillance and intercepted communications, which provided actionable intelligence. During interrogation, Kuria reportedly shared names of additional suspects and critical details about the planning of the murder.

DCI officials say the investigation now focuses on financial transactions and political affiliations that may reveal the motive. Sources close to the probe suggest the killing was a well-orchestrated political assassination.