Gachagua Speaks on Ruto’s IEBC Nominees, Sets 7.1 Million Vote Target for 2027

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has downplayed concerns over President William Ruto’s newly nominated Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials, urging his supporters to focus on voter mobilization rather than appointments.

During an interview with Egesa FM, a local Ekegusii-language radio station, Gachagua emphasized that voters—not electoral commissioners—will ultimately decide who becomes Kenya’s next President.

“Voters Decide, Not the IEBC,” Gachagua Says

“I have no problem with the IEBC because the Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that the voter’s decision at the polling station is final,” Gachagua stated. He spoke just days after President Ruto unveiled his list of nominees for the IEBC chairperson and commissioners.

Gachagua, who has recently intensified his political activities and is working to build alliances with key opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general election, reaffirmed his trust in the electoral system.

He encouraged his supporters not to fear the IEBC nominations but to take action by registering new voters and ensuring a strong turnout in the next election.

“IEBC does not choose the winner, it is decided by Kenyans. Our job is to protect the votes at the polling station level and to put the right agents,” he remarked.

Gachagua Sets 7.1 Million Vote Target for 2027

“We want to make sure that we win the 2027 presidential election with over 7.1 million votes so that it becomes impossible for anyone to manipulate the numbers,” he declared.

The former Deputy President urged his political base to remain focused, stressing that overwhelming voter turnout offers the most effective path to electoral victory.

Ruto Nominates New IEBC Team

President William Ruto has nominated Erastus Edung Ethekon as the next IEBC chairperson. He also named Anne Nderitu, Moses Mukwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor, Francis Odhiambo, and Fahima Abdalla as commissioners.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has already referred the list to the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs, which is scheduled to begin vetting the nominees on May 26, 2025, at County Hall.

The vetting process is expected to attract national attention as the country prepares for a critical transition in the IEBC leadership, just two years before the next general election.

“The president does not wish well for the Kisii community”

Meanwhile, Gachagua intensified his criticism of President William Ruto, alleging that the Head of State vetoed the selection of Charles Nyachae as the next chairperson of theIEBC. In the interview with Egesa FM on Monday, Gachagua claimed that the IEBC Selection Panel had submitted two names—Nyachae and Erastus Edung Ethekon—to the President for nomination. However, Ruto reportedly rejected Nyachae due to a longstanding feud with the Kisii community.

“The president does not wish well for the Kisii community. We have received reports that Nyachae was the preferred candidate to be the IEBC chairman. The president rejected him,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua further alleged that the rift between Ruto and the Kisii community stems from a violent confrontation during the 2007 General Election involving the late political veteran Simeon Nyachae.

“He (Ruto) is still angry at the Kisii community because in 2007, the late Nyachae beat him up in South Mugirango and so he harbors anger with this community,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President also raised concerns about Ethekon’s nomination, suggesting it was orchestrated to favor Ruto in the 2027 elections. He claimed that Ethekon has close ties to Josphat Nanok, the President’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

“The one who has been appointed was Nanok’s employee and Nanok serves the President. So they will be trying to control the IEBC from State House,” Gachagua added.