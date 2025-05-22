Donation from Gachagua at Center of Probe into Nyahururu Priest’s Death

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are pursuing critical leads into the suspicious death of Fr. John Maina, a priest at Igwamiti Parish in Nyahururu. Early findings suggest the attack may have been linked to a donation he allegedly received from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to DCI reports, unknown individuals had trailed the priest and demanded a share of the funds he reportedly received during a church event on April 27, which Gachagua and several politicians attended.

Fr. Maina had allegedly expressed concern for his safety before his death, although he never filed a formal police complaint.

“Fr. Maina was being trailed by individuals demanding a portion of the money allegedly given to him after the Silver Jubilee Anniversary Ceremony attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” the DCI stated.

“Further, detectives are investigating reports that Fr. Maina had claimed his life was in danger, though he had not reported the same at any police station.”

Abduction Claims and Sudden Death

Contrary to early media reports claiming Fr. Maina had been murdered and dumped on the Nakuru–Nairobi highway, the DCI clarified that he died while receiving treatment at St. Joseph’s Mission Hospital in Gilgil.

On May 15, 2025, a motorcycle rider found Fr. Maina near the Diotomite stage, visibly injured and bleeding from the left side of his head. The priest allegedly told the rider that he had been abducted in Nyahururu.

The rider rushed him to St. Joseph’s, where medical staff attempted to save his life. Sadly, Fr. Maina died just minutes after being admitted.

Autopsy Sparks More Questions

Following his death, fellow worshippers requested that his body be moved to the Nyahururu Sub-County morgue for preservation and a postmortem examination.

On May 19, government pathologist Dr. Titus Ngulungu performed the autopsy. Surprisingly, the report ruled out the head injuries as the direct cause of death, prompting DCI officers to order further toxicological tests.

As the investigation widens, the DCI confirmed that officers have recorded several witness statements and continue to follow multiple leads.

They called on the public to avoid speculation and allow investigators to complete their work.