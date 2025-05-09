Winnie Odinga Breaks Silence on Her Political Future

EALA MP Winnie Odinga has confirmed that she has no plans to run for any political seat in the 2027 general election.

In an interview with Hot 96 on Thursday, May 8, Odinga, daughter of ODM leader Raila Odinga, acknowledged the increasing calls from supporters urging her to contest for office. However, she emphasized that politics is not her primary focus at this time.

“At the moment, I am not really keen on it. People are asking me to do that, but I am not feeling it right now,” she shared, signaling that her priorities lie elsewhere for now.

Additionally, she revealed that she has no intention of returning to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). Ms. Odinga further explained that she believes others might be better suited for a political role, pointing out that her strengths are better aligned with hands-on engagement rather than legislative duties.

“I think that there would be somebody better suited than me,” she said.

In the same conversation, Odinga addressed the growing disconnect between Kenyans and their elected leaders. She urged the political class to listen to the people’s concerns more attentively, especially the unresolved issues affecting the youth.

“Living in Kenya can be very annoying. It is frustrating. Nothing works. Simple things cannot be done. The bubble is going to burst,” she quipped.