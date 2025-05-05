James Orengo: No Intimidation Will Stop Me from Speaking the Truth

Siaya Governor James Orengo has vowed to continue speaking out against bad governance, declaring that no amount of intimidation will silence his voice.

Speaking during the launch of health infrastructure projects at Bar Ndege and Urenga health centres in Ugenya Constituency, Orengo reaffirmed his commitment to calling out undemocratic practices. He urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and hold leaders accountable, especially those who try to undermine key democratic institutions.

“We must have leadership that believes in the rule of law, constitutionality and the truth,” said Orengo. “I cannot let Kenyans or my country down by not speaking the truth.”

The governor warned against idolizing leaders, calling on citizens to reject any attempts to turn public servants into untouchable figures.

He also took issue with what he described as worsening indiscipline among those in authority, blaming it for election interference. Orengo said electoral manipulation has repeatedly robbed popular candidates of victory, weakening public trust in the system.

While acknowledging the strength of Kenya’s current constitution, he dismissed calls for amendments, saying the real issue lies in enforcement.

“We do not have to change the constitution again to ensure fairness. We only need to stop electoral fraud,” he added.