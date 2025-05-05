‘Go Vomit Outside’: Oburu Odinga Slams Orengo for Questioning ODM’s Alliance with Kenya Kwanza

Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has hit back at Governor James Orengo for questioning the broad-based government formation, challenging him to leave the ODM party if he disagrees with its direction. Oburu made it clear that the decision to cooperate with the Kenya Kwanza administration was a collective resolution made by the party, not a personal choice.

“When my governor stands up and says he is annoyed, I don’t know with whom, and claims he just wants to speak the truth, I ask myself: what truth?” Oburu questioned.

The senator vigorously defended the 10-point agreement between ODM and Kenya Kwanza, emphasizing that it was the result of extensive internal consultations within the party. Oburu insisted that no member should openly criticize a position that the party had agreed upon through consensus.

“Those who think this broad-based government is wrong are vomiting on us from within. Why don’t they step outside and vomit there?” Oburu remarked.

Oburu made the comments during an interdenominational church service in Suna East, Migori County, where President William Ruto was also in attendance as part of his three-day development tour of the region.

Oburu Defends ODM-Kenya Kwanza Deal

The senator explained that the purpose of the agreement was to secure a fair share of government resources and opportunities for both ODM and the region. He stressed that they were elected to fight for the rights of the people, which they were doing through this partnership.

Addressing Governor Orengo directly, Oburu argued that a governor’s role is to serve the people, not engage in political battles. He emphasized that leaders should focus on practical issues like roads, healthcare, and electricity, rather than creating unnecessary political unrest.

“A governor is not mandated to fight for the people but to serve them. He is given resources to deliver services. This is the time to serve, not to fight for rights. What rights other than what they eat?” he asked.

“Which rights do you want us to take to the streets to fight for, other than roads, hospitals, electricity, or water? If you want to fight, there is plenty of space elsewhere.”