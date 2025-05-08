‘Super-Young-Con-Woman’: Atwoli Fires Back at Hanifa Adan Over COTU Leadership Criticism

Central Organisation of Trade Unions in Kenya (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has sharply criticized journalist and activist Hanifa Adan’s recent opinion piece, which criticized his lengthy tenure at the helm of the workers’ union.

In her Daily Nation column titled “The Lie We Grew Up With: You Are Tomorrow’s Leaders,” Hanifa expressed concerns about COTU’s decision to endorse Atwoli for another term.

Hanifa’s piece focused on the need for youth inclusion in leadership roles, especially within influential institutions like trade unions. She argued that the endorsement was contrary to the growing demand for fresh, youthful leadership in Kenya’s public and labor sectors.

“For 23 years, one man has sat at the helm of the country’s most powerful workers’ umbrella union. In that time, the job market has changed completely, workers’ rights have been trampled on, and youth unemployment has reached crisis levels. Yet COTU clings to the same leadership without question, as if fresh leadership is a threat, not a necessity,” Hanifa wrote.

Atwoli wasted no time in responding, taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, May 7 to sharply criticize Hanifa. He mocked her in his post, referring to her as “the Super-Young-Con-Woman,” and accused her of having a questionable track record of integrity.

“I have read this article by the Super-Young-Con-Woman, @Honeyfarsafi, with considerable amusement,” Atwoli tweeted. He went on to point out Hanifa’s alleged mishandling of funds raised after the June 25th protests, where he claimed she misappropriated money meant to assist injured or deceased youth.

“It is publicly known that Hanifa pocketed millions of Kenyan shillings contributed by well-meaning Kenyans who were raising funds to support youth who were injured or killed during the June 25th protests,” he wrote.

Atwoli questioned how Hanifa, given her alleged failures, could now lecture anyone on leadership. “How, then, can the Super-Young-Con-Woman position herself as a credible voice on leadership when she failed so blatantly during the one critical moment when she was called upon to lead?” he asked.

In his defense of COTU’s leadership, Atwoli highlighted that more than 80% of the workforce in the union is under 40. He further pointed out that COTU’s leadership approach includes creating opportunities for youth, such as providing youth representatives on the Executive Board.

Atwoli closed his remarks by advising Hanifa to focus on addressing the funds entrusted to her rather than misusing her platform to attack COTU’s leadership.

“If, by any chance, Hanifa were ever granted the opportunity to serve as COTU (K) Secretary General, there is no doubt she would scam Kenyan workers without a second thought,” Atwoli opined.

The outspoken trade unionist concluded; “Instead of misusing her newspaper column, Hanifa should first focus on accounting for the public funds that were entrusted to her.”