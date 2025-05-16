Mental Health Delays Justice in Murder of Wajir Teen Bride in Forced Marriage

The Garissa High Court on Thursday paused proceedings in a murder case involving three men accused of killing a 17-year-old refugee girl in Wajir County, after one of the suspects was found mentally unfit to stand trial.

Justice John Onyiego directed that Mussa Sheikh, one of the accused, be admitted to Mathare Mental Hospital for treatment after a medical report revealed his inability to participate in court proceedings. The court will review his condition before he is allowed to take a plea at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) formally recharged the remaining two suspects—Mohammed Kassim Tiffow, 40, and Adan Mohammed Ahmed—following the new developments.

According to Principal Prosecution Counsel Bernard Owour, the two men are accused of murdering Gaala Adan, a 17-year-old refugee girl, on March 22, 2025, in Lolkuta South Sub-location, Wajir County.

Gaala had been married off to Tiffow on February 22, 2025, in a traditional Somali ceremony at Dagahaley Refugee Camp. However, Gaala rejected the union shortly after the ceremony, leading to repeated violent confrontations.

Both Tiffow and Ahmed denied the charges during their court appearance.

The court also ordered the Garissa probation office to file a revised pre-bail report, after the initial one failed to include statements from the victim’s family.

Justice Onyiego ruled that the two accused remain in custody at Garissa GK Prison. The case is scheduled for mention on May 19, 2025.